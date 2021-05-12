A decision on a new chief of police for Yankton is just around the corner.
Recently, the field of candidates to succeed Chief John Harris, who is set to retire this summer, was reduced to two internal candidates: Yankton Police Department (YPD) commanders Jason Foote and Todd Brandt.
Wednesday, the City of Yankton held a meet-and-greet at Fire Station No. 2 to allow people to get to know each of the candidates a little bit better.
Yankton City Manager Amy Leon told the Press & Dakotan that the meet-and-greet was largely limited to city officials, media and other civic groups due to the unknowns of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We’re not holding a public open house, per se, because when we organized this, we didn’t really know where we would be with large gatherings,” she said. “We have invited a number of groups and leaders to come in and meet-and-greet with the candidates so we can have some feedback regarding what they’d like to see for their next chief of police.”
She said the city saw more than two dozen applications for the position, and they were eventually narrowed down to Foote and Brandt.
Foote joined the YPD in 1997 as the animal control officer and has served as a patrolman, K9 handler, sergeant and commander. In total, he has nearly 24 years of experience with the Yankton force.
“It’s an honor for me to be a finalist,” he told the Press & Dakotan. “I’m in good company — Todd’s a very experienced officer as well. It says a lot for our department that we could pull a couple of people from within for the top spot.”
Brandt’s experience in law enforcement began in 1994 working for the Yankton County Jail. He then went on to work as a patrolman, then in the detective bureau before becoming a lieutenant — a position that has since been renamed commander — in 2012.
“I’m very humbled and very proud of the fact that I made it to this level,” he said. “Whatever decision is made, I will fully accept it and progress on with the department. We’re a great place now and I want to continue that upward momentum.”
He added that his experience with supervisory positions and continued education has helped prepare him for the potential role.
“I recently received my bachelor’s degree and I also attended the FBI’s national academy,” he said. “There’s other leadership courses throughout my career as well, plus my experience as a supervisor and a leader of the department. I’ve got a lot of experience and a wealth of knowledge that I want to share, pass on and continue to build up our up and coming officers.”
Foote said his experience with nearly all facets of the YPD has helped prepare him for the job.
“I’ve been in almost every position in the department except for investigations,” he said. “Having that experience in each area of the department is good. I also think working with several different individuals, three different chiefs plus many other supervisors has prepared me.”
For several years, the Yankton Police Department has taken many steps to stay at the forefront of technology and policy, whether it’s the purchase of body cameras or requiring crisis intervention training for all officers.
“Something we’re always looking at is trying to find different ways to make our jobs easier, more effective and safer all while encompassing technology into that,” Brandt said. “We’re looking at maximizing our technology in the field so our officers are safer and more effective.”
Foote said continually evolving is the best way for the department to keep up the momentum.
“I think we keep advancing, stay ahead of what’s coming down the pipeline, always be looking forward rather than backwards at what we’re doing,” he said. “(We must) keep in touch with what’s happening around the nation and try and stay ahead of it so it doesn’t happen here.”
Regardless of who is appointed chief, that person will come into the position of chief at a crucial juncture for law enforcement. With many highly publicized incidents across the country bringing greater scrutiny to law enforcement conduct over the last couple of years, both candidates said they would like to continue making the YPD an example of where things are done right as a means of rebuilding that public confidence.
“Being part of the community as a whole, even on your off time, is a big thing,” Foote said. “And then (we must educate) those people about the policies and procedures that you have in the department.”
Brandt said he’s also an advocate of transparency and accountability for the department.
“I was part of developing the citizen complaint form,” he said. “We’re trying to be as transparent as we can be within the regulations and the laws that are out there. Having checks and balances in place for people that have complaints about mistreatment that they feel they were (subjected to) by an officer of our department, there’s parameters set up that we can effectively make sure that those are being followed and that every case is being looked at and investigated to the best of our abilities.”
When Harris first joined the department in the summer of 2018, he said that he was intent on building up internal candidates.
“This is not a new retirement position for me to go into, it’s to build the department up,” he said in August 2018. “I think it’s going to take a little bit of time to get the people internally to the point where they can really take over and change the focus and direction of the police department.”
On Wednesday, he told the Press & Dakotan that he felt this goal was achieved.
“One of the things that I really do appreciate is I’ve got two guys that I could say to the city manager that either one of them could do a fantastic job,” he said. “One of the things that I told her about why I stayed here for as long as I did was to get them ready, and I think they are ready.”
Yankton Mayor Stephanie Moser, who helped interview candidates and was in attendance at Wednesday’s meet-and-greet, told the Press & Dakotan that the YPD will be in good hands.
“This is going to be an extremely hard decision,” she said. “Both are very qualified. Both have been very vested in their careers, in the department and both have done a great job in the leadership that they’ve provided the department.”
Leon said both candidates are excellent examples of Yankton law enforcement officers.
“Both of our remaining candidates have been part of our community and part of our police department for a very long time,” she said. “They have outstanding qualifications and they’ve done many great things in our police department. It’s great to be in a position where we have highly competent individuals to select from.”
With the open house complete, Leon said that she will take any feedback that’s offered and process that before the city makes an offer.
“I’m not going to solicit feedback from anybody who attends, but I’m going to welcome it,” she said. “I’m going to give it over the weekend for people to visit with me or reach out to me about the process, the candidates or just in general their feelings about what Yankton needs in terms of our leadership in the police department. Based on that, I’ll weigh that decision carefully and then I’ll be prepared to make an offer.”
Leon said she’s hoping to make an offer sometime early next week with a decision announced sometime later in the week.
Harris is set to retire July 9 after 47 years in law enforcement.
