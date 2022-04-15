CASES DISPOSED:
April 2-8, 2022
Keigan Eric Scott Jacobson, 2405 West City Limits Rd., Yankton; Fail to report accident to police officer; Dismissed by prosecutor.
Brandon Lee Rothschadl, 415 Linn #1, Yankton; Simple assault/intentionally cause bodily injury; Dismissed by prosecutor; Domestic abuse/simple assault/intentionally cause bodily injury 3rd or subsequent offense; Dismissed by prosecutor; Simple assault/intentional cause bodily injury 3rd or subsequent offense; Dismissed by prosecutor; Domestic abuse/simple assault/intentionally cause bodily injury; $726.50; Jail sentence of 107 days with 100 days credit; Domestic abuse/simple assault/intentionally cause bodily injury 3rd or subsequent offense; Recharged by indictment; Simple assault/intentionally cause bodily injury 3rd or subsequent offense; recharged by indictment.
Michael Scott Neth, 2809 Kentucky Ave., Yankton; Seat belt violation; $25.
Terry Mulford, 103 Par Lane, Yankton; Speeding on other roadways; $97.50.
Kevin Lyndon Miley, Alpharetta, Ga.; Driving under influence-1st offense; Dismissed by prosecutor; Disobey judicial process; $500; Jail sentence of 30 days with 20 days suspended; Driving under influence-2nd offense; Recharged by information.
Janelle Marie Munkvold, Lesterville; Seat belt violation; $25.
Alexandra Strawbridge, Sioux Falls; Speeding on other roadways; $97.50.
Jason William Petheram, 1305 Oak St., Yankton; Seat belt violation; $25.
Makahla Zarinah Saleem, Rapid City; No driver’s license; $132.50.
Kayla Paige Michalski, Gretna, Neb.; Renewal registration during assigned month; $132.50.
Kayliana Mae Hanson, 1200 W. 30th St., Yankton; Use or possession of drug paraphernalia; Dismissed by prosecutor.
Logan Patrick Sapp, 804 Birch Rd. #4, Yankton; Robbery-2nd degree; $334.50; Penitentiary sentence of 10 years with 118 days credit; Habitual offender-3+ prior felonies; Dismissed by prosecutor; Aggravated assault-bodily injury with indifference to human life; Dismissed by prosecutor; Petty theft 2nd degree-$400 or less; Dismissed by prosecutor.
Cody Larson, 509 Green St., Yankton; Use or possession of drug paraphernalia; $282.50.
Chad Richard Claude, Junior, Saint Cloud, Minn.; Speeding on other roadways; $97.50.
Cyrus Jason Sully, Vermillion; Impersonation to deceive law enforcement officer; $396.50; Jail sentence of 156 days with 156 days credit; Possession controlled substance in schedules I or II; $718.50; Penitentiary sentence of 5 years with 4 years suspended and 156 days credit; Habitual offender-1 or 2 prior felonies; Dismissed by prosecutor; Possession controlled substance in schedules I or II (4 counts); Dismissed by prosecutor; Unauthorized ingestion of controlled drug/substance in schedules I or II; Dismissed by prosecutor; Use or possession of drug paraphernalia; Dismissed by prosecutor; Possession controlled substance in schedules I or II; Recharged by indictment; Impersonation to deceive law enforcement officer; Recharged by indictment; Use or possession of drug paraphernalia; Recharged by indictment; Unauthorized ingestion of controlled drug/substance in schedules I or II; Recharged by indictment; Possession controlled substance in schedules I or II; recharged by indictment.
April Michelle Hanson, 415 W. 15th St., Lot 15, Yankton; Forgery; Dismissed by prosecutor.
Cody J. Ryan, Wakonda; Use or possession of drug paraphernalia; $282.50.
Lawrence Jay Clark, Sioux Falls; Driving off roads prohibited; $122.50.
Barry David Putzke, Sioux Falls; Speeding on a state highway; $117.50.
Warren Paul Lahrs, Hinton, Iowa; Speeding on other roadways; $97.50.
Joseph Nathan Michaels, Hartford, Speeding on other roadways; $97.50.
Geraldine Hochstein, 121 Robin St., Yankton; Speeding on other roadways; $97.50.
Francis Thomas Kramer, 265 Cedar Hills Rd., Yankton; Illegal passing/no pass zone; $132.50.
Dylan Obrayant Thomas, Irene; Speeding on other roadways; $97.50.
Madrid Rios, Sioux Falls; Driving under influence-3rd offense; $1,346.50; License revoked for 1 year; Jail sentence of 5 days; Three years probation; Driving under influence-1st offense; Punishment enhanced by Part II information; Establishment of speed zones; Dismissed by prosecutor; Period lamps be lighted; Dismissed by prosecutor; Renewal registration during assigned month; Dismissed by prosecutor; No proper license plates on vehicle; Dismissed by prosecutor; Illegal lane change; Dismissed by prosecutor; Disobey judicial process; Dismissed by prosecutor; Eluding; Dismissed by prosecutor; Reckless driving; Dismissed by prosecutor; Obstruct police, jailer or firefighter; Dismissed by prosecutor; Driving under influence-3rd offense; Recharged by indictment; Eluding; Recharged by indictment; Reckless driving; Recharged by indictment; Obstruct police, jailer or firefighter; Recharged by indictment.
Margaret Matt, 1210 Broadway Inn, Rm. 47, Yankton; Renewal registration during assigned month; $132.50; Open alcoholic beverage container accessible in vehicle; $132.50.
Lane Richard Jensen, Burbank; Overweight on axle; $242.50.
Naseb Warsame, 709 Broadway Ave., Yankton; Purchase, receive, consume, possess tobacco under 21; $107.50.
Andrew Dwight Knode, PO Box 410, Yankton; Habitual offender-3+ prior felonies; Dismissed by prosecutor; Possession controlled substance in schedules I or II; Dismissed by prosecutor; Manufacture/distribute/possession drugs schedule I or II; Dismissed by prosecutor; Possession controlled substance in schedules I or II; Dismissed by prosecutor; Possession two ounces of marijuana or less; Dismissed by prosecutor; Use or possession of drug paraphernalia; Dismissed by prosecutor; Manufacture/distribute/possession drugs schedules I or II; $1,116.50; Penitentiary sentence of 8 years with 4 years suspended and 176 days credit; Possession controlled substance in schedules I or II; Recharged by indictment; Possession controlled substance in schedules I or II; Recharged by indictment; Manufacture/distribute/possess 3 or more schedules I or II related items; Recharged by indictment; Use or possession of drug paraphernalia; Recharged by indictment; Possession two ounces of marijuana or less; Recharged by indictment; Manufacture/distribute/possess 3 or more schedules I or II related items; Recharged by indictment.
Laura J. Hagemann, Burbank; Stop at flashing red signal; Dismissed by prosecutor; $132.50.
Jaime A. Alvarez, 714 Capitol, Yankton; Municipal speeding; $137.50.
Julius Reynolds, Springfield; Seat belt violation; $25; No driver’s license; $132.50.
Aaron Kleinschmit, Crofton, Neb.; Speeding on other roadways; $97.50.
Andrew Dwight Knode, PO Box 410, Yankton; Habitual offender-3+ prior felonies; Dismissed by prosecutor; Inmate possession of drugs in the penitentiary; Dismissed by prosecutor; Possession controlled substance in schedules I or II; Dismissed by prosecutor; Possess alcoholic beverage/marijuana in penitentiary; Dismissed by prosecutor.
Logan P. Sapp, 804 Birch Rd. #4, Yankton; Sexual contact without consent/capable of consent; $2,216.50; Jail sentence of 118 days with 118 days credit; Habitual offender-3+ prior felonies; Dismissed by prosecutor; domestic abuse-rape 2nd degree-use of force, coercion or threats; Dismissed by prosecutor; Domestic abuse-rape 2nd degree-use of force, coercion or threats; Recharged by indictment; Domestic abuse-sexual contact without consent/capable of consent; Recharged by indictment.
Troy Dean Kiggins, Sioux Falls; Unauthorized ingestion of controlled drug/substance in schedules I or II; Suspended execution of sentence; $616.50; Penitentiary sentence of 5 years suspended; Three years probation; Habitual offender-3+ prior felonies; Dismissed by prosecutor; Use or possession of drug paraphernalia; Dismissed by prosecutor; Possession controlled substance in schedules I or II; Dismissed by prosecutor; Possession controlled substance in schedules I or II; Recharged by information; Unauthorized ingestion of controlled drug/substance in schedules I or II; Recharged by information.
Benjamin Charles Painter, Campobello, S.C.; Speed on four-lane in rural areas; $97.50; Driving with suspended (not revoked) license; $282.50.
Natalie Fernau, Plainview, Neb.; Open alcoholic beverage container accessible in vehicle; $132.50.
Kylen Nevin-Vares Swanson, Springfield; Speeding on other roadways; $117.50.
