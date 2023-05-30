First Dakota National Bank awarded First Dakota Family Scholarships to Jessica Opfer from Hartington, Nebraska, and Claire Mooney from Yankton. Opfer plans to attend Dordt University to study Exercise Science. Mooney plans to attend SDSU to study Civil Engineering,
Each year, First Dakota customers who are seniors in high school or college students attending a post-secondary accredited American college, vocational technical school, or university are invited to apply for this excellent scholarship opportunity. Applicants are judged and scored on leadership, financial responsibility, school and civic involvement, and satisfactory scholastic progress. First Dakota awarded 16 scholarships in all.
