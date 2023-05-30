LINCOLN, Neb. — During May, the Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) celebrates Older Americans Month as a time to acknowledge the contributions of past and current older persons in communities across the great state of Nebraska.
Older Americans Month was established in 1963 when President John F. Kennedy and members of the National Council of Senior Citizens designated May as “Senior Citizens Month” which is now referred to as Older Americans Month. This awareness month is a time to recognize and support the aging populations of Nebraska Communities and advocate for their needs.
“The aging population in Nebraska brings our communities together and makes them stronger by sharing their time and wisdom,” said Tony Green, the Director of Developmental Disabilities within DHHS. “They are our loved ones, friends, mentors, and neighbors. This month we celebrate their achievements and seek to provide them with the support and services they need to thrive as they move into this next stage in life.”
The Commodity Supplemental Food Program is one of the resources that is available to the aging population. It is a United States Department of Agriculture program that provides food purchased and distributed by the USDA. Proper nutrition is important in maintaining health in all stages of life. You could be eligible if you are 60 years and over.
To find out if you are eligible, contact the agencies listed below:
• Northeast Nebraska Community Action Partnership — Serving the following counties: Antelope, Burt, Cedar, Cuming, Dakota, Dixon, Knox, Madison, Pierce, Stanton, Thurston, Wayne, Dodge, and Washington.
The theme for 2023 is Aging Unbound, which provides an opportunity to start conversations about how to best support the aging populations in communities across Nebraska. You can take steps to show your support by volunteering or connecting with an older adult in your community. Everyone has a different communication style which could involve phone calls, letters, emails, or small gatherings but everyone needs connection. It makes our communities stronger when people take the time to help each other.
• Resources are available. If you or a loved one need assistance, please reach out to:
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.