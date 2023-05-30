LINCOLN, Neb. — During May, the Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) celebrates Older Americans Month as a time to acknowledge the contributions of past and current older persons in communities across the great state of Nebraska.

Older Americans Month was established in 1963 when President John F. Kennedy and members of the National Council of Senior Citizens designated May as “Senior Citizens Month” which is now referred to as Older Americans Month. This awareness month is a time to recognize and support the aging populations of Nebraska Communities and advocate for their needs.

