PIERRE — More than two dozen organizations will converge in Pierre on Jan. 11 for the annual Children’s Day at the Capitol event. The Center for the Prevention of Child Maltreatment, Children’s Home Society of South Dakota, Early Learner S.D., and S.D. Afterschool Network have partnered to organize the event. Children’s Day at the Capitol is an opportunity to inform the public, lawmakers, government staff and other advocates about work to promote the wellbeing of South Dakota’s children and families.
Events begin at 9:30 a.m. and last all day.
Participating organizations represent a variety of children and family services: child maltreatment prevention and response, childcare, early childhood education, after school services, youth residential care, leadership development and more.
The Children’s Day event includes information booths in the Capitol Rotunda, attendance at committee meetings, a free lunch, open to the public and lawmakers, with a short program. Michelle Lavallee, CEO of Children’s Home Society will welcome attendees and Cassie Nagel of Children’s Home Society will present “Creating Community Capacity.” Following the program, participants will attend the State of the Judiciary Address and the House and Senate sessions. An evening reception open to all will be hosted by SD Afterschool Network at Drifter’s Bar and Grille.
Sponsors of Children’s Day include Call to Freedom, Child’s Voice, Lutheran Social Services of SD, Sioux Falls Childcare Collaborative, SD Public Broadcasting, SD Education Equity Coalition, Delta Dental of SD, USD’s School of Health Sciences, SD Head Start Association, SD Association for the Education of Young Children, Abbott House, Department of Social Services’ Division of Behavioral Health, Girl Scouts-Dakota Horizons, Sacred Heart Center, Department of Social Services’ Division of Child Protection Services, McCrossan Boys Ranch, Our Home, Inc., WellFully, South Dakota Association of Youth Care Providers and Children’s Advocacy Centers of S.D.
