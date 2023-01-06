PIERRE — More than two dozen organizations will converge in Pierre on Jan. 11 for the annual Children’s Day at the Capitol event. The Center for the Prevention of Child Maltreatment, Children’s Home Society of South Dakota, Early Learner S.D., and S.D. Afterschool Network have partnered to organize the event. Children’s Day at the Capitol is an opportunity to inform the public, lawmakers, government staff and other advocates about work to promote the wellbeing of South Dakota’s children and families.

Events begin at 9:30 a.m. and last all day.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.