100 Years Ago
Wednesday, June 30, 1920
• The engagement of the Yankton Municipal Concert Band to play for the State Fair at Huron this fall, and the extensive plans for the series of benefit concerts at the Garden Terrace Sunday evenings beginning July 11 are focusing the interest of Yankton people upon this home organization and the new director, Professor James Watson; for it is under his instruction and inspiration the band is forging to the front.
• Word has been received here from Mare Cleworth, Yankton College sprinter, who tried out for the Olympic Games at Chicago last week. Cleworth took third place in a 10.1 heat in which Loomis of the Illinois Athletic Club took first. Cleworth says, “Loomis scared me by rushing out with his big stride and I tightened up, couldn’t stretch out, and so got left behind in the grand old race.”
75 Years Ago
Saturday, June 30, 1945
• A group of 24 inductees left Yankton yesterday afternoon for service in the armed forces. From here they go to a reception center from which they will be assigned to various branches of the service.
• Yankton’s industrial alcohol plant and also the one at Huron, have been granted permission by the War Food Administration to buy corn that is too wet to be handled safely by elevators. It was learned today by officials of the Yankton Industrial Alcohol Corporation.
50 Years Ago
Tuesday, June 30, 1970
• There was no water in the elevated tank in Yankton Memorial Park at 9 p.m. Monday, and City Manager Rufus Nye asked citizens in radio announcements to quit watering lawns and not use water unnecessarily. The water was being pumped at full capacity but water use exceeded what could be pumped into the system and the water level dropped very rapidly just prior to 9 p.m.
• Nebraska’s fishermen are becoming nocturnal as hot weather sets in, according to the State Game and Parks Commission. The commission reports catfish are a good bet in most areas.
25 Years Ago
Friday, June 30, 1995
• A Sioux Falls paramedic has been hired as director of Yankton County’s Ambulance Department. Gordon Dekkenga has accepted the position on a part-time basis and is to begin July 3. He will join the ambulance department full time in August.
• The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers at Lewis and Clark Lake will be hosting two special Lewis and Clark Living History programs this weekend. Dan Johnson, a history teacher from Pierce, Neb., and an authority on the Lewis and Clark expedition, will be presenting a unique program featuring a conversation between himself as Meriweather Lewis, and a mannequin with the likeness of William Clark projected on it.
