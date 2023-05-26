Crop Rotations

This is a field view of the USDA-ARS, North Central Research Laboratory, Brookings long-term Alternative Rotation Experiment established in the fall of 2000 to evaluate the impact of diversified crop rotations on improving crop yield, quality, and soil health.

 USDA-ARS photo

PIERRE — It can take time for scientists to build new knowledge of biological processes, especially when those processes play out over the course of years.

Researchers with the U.S. Department of Agriculture-Agricultural Research Service North Central Agricultural Research Laboratory near Brookings, South Dakota, have put in that time — decades, in fact. Thanks to their work, farmers now have more reliable information to use when designing their crop rotations.

