Josephine Traversie, 30, Yankton, was arrested Friday on a probation hold.
Matthew Marzolf, 31, Yankton, was arrested Friday for simple assault (domestic).
Matthew Monarrez, 33, Yankton, was arrested Friday for aggravated assault (domestic), interruption of communication (misdemeanor) and entering or refusing to leave a property after notice (order defied).
Stephen Chevalier, 62, Yankton, was arrested Friday on a warrant for failure to appear and a second unspecified warrant.
Rett Sartwell, 30, Britton, was arrested Friday on a parole hold and on a warrant for second-degree petty theft.
Andrew Knode, 33, Yankton, was arrested Friday on a warrant for possession of a controlled substance and possession of an article of indulgence.
Brandon Painter, 21, Yankton, was arrested Friday on a parole hold for possession of a controlled substance, contempt and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Zachary Witzel, 30, Yankton, was arrested Friday on an unspecified warrant.
Creighton Cockerham, 19, Sioux Falls, was arrested Friday for reckless driving.
Teagan Myers, 18, Yankton, was arrested Saturday for possession with intent to distribute marijuana (1 oz. or less), possession of marijuana (2 oz. or less) and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Corey Conley, 37, Gayville, was arrested Saturday for reckless discharge of a firearm or possession of a loaded firearm while intoxicated.
Scott Lewison, 39, Sioux Falls, was arrested Saturday for boating under the influence.
Kevin Thelen, 53, Sioux Falls, was arrested Saturday for boating under the influence.
Cheyenne Rouse, 49, Yankton, was arrested Saturday on a parole hold.
Mason Jensen, 31, Sioux Falls, was arrested Saturday for boating under the influence.
Todd Jensen, 59, Sioux Falls, was arrested Saturday for driving under the influence and boating under the influence.
Rena Ballard, 50, Jefferson, was arrested Saturday for boating under the influence.
Darin Mann, 54, Yankton, was arrested Saturday for driving under the influence.
Lorena Guzman, 29, Sioux City, Iowa, was arrested Sunday for a right turn violation and driving under the influence.
James Brown III, 45, Yankton, was arrested Sunday for driving under the influence.
Laura Haas, 34, Yankton, was arrested Sunday on a parole hold for possession of a controlled substance, commission of a felony while armed, possession of a firearm (prior felony drug conviction and on two warrants for failure to appear and a warrant for breach of conditions.
Christian Groetken, 25, Yankton, was arrested Sunday for possession of a controlled substance, commission o fa felony while armed, possession of a firearm (prior felony drug conviction), resisting arrest and on warrants for violation of terms and conditions and failure to comply.
Roselyn Flying Hawk, 30, Yankton, was arrested Sunday for simple assault, resisting arrest and obstructing an officer, jailer or firefighter.
Allen Brown, 45, Centerville, was booked Sunday on a facility hold for the Turner County Sheriff’s Office.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.