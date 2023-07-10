Protesters
Two audience members hold signs during Monday's Crofton City Council meeting. An audience member angrily addressed the council before exiting the meeting.

 Randy Dockendorf/P&D

CROFTON, Neb. — A former Crofton police chief has delayed his appeal of the City Council’s decision to terminate him.

Mayor Bob Evans had provided a June 27 notification letter to Chief John Carter that he, along with Crofton police officer Sgt. Aubrey Miller, were no longer members of the police department, effectively immediately.

