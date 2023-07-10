CROFTON, Neb. — A former Crofton police chief has delayed his appeal of the City Council’s decision to terminate him.
Mayor Bob Evans had provided a June 27 notification letter to Chief John Carter that he, along with Crofton police officer Sgt. Aubrey Miller, were no longer members of the police department, effectively immediately.
Evans instructed them to turn in their keys, and Carter said the locks were changed on the doors so he and Miller no longer had access to the police office or other parts of City Hall.
With their dismissal, the city doesn’t have its own police officers. Law enforcement is provided for now by the Nebraska State Patrol and the Knox County Sheriff’s Office.
Carter appeared Monday at the City Council meeting. His planned appeal was on the agenda, but he told the council he would not make a presentation at that time.
The former police chief said he still has not been told the reason for his dismissal, which prevents him from knowing how to appeal the city’s decision.
Carter told the council he wants a closed meeting of himself, the City Council and their respective attorneys to deal with the manner and seek a solution. No date was set for such a meeting.
In other business, the City Council set a Sept. 12 recall election for Councilman James Murphy. Petitions seeking his removal received enough signatures, forcing the city to set an election.
The City Council members also passed a resolution for a sales-tax increase, with the city possibly holding a joint election on the issue at the same time as Murphy’s recall.
Crofton voters could face another recall election, as Carter has taken out petitions for the removal of Evans and councilman Larry Peitz from office.
In another matter, Santee Sioux Tribal Chairman Alonzo Denney and Vice Chairman Kameron Runnels addressed the Crofton City Council and audience, objecting to references in a Crofton law enforcement grant proposal concerning crime on the Santee Sioux Nation in northern Knox County, Nebraska.
The City Council said it would amend the application and remove the reference.
Evans declined to speak with media after Monday’s meeting.
This is a developing story. Following the Press & Dakotan for more details online, on social media and in print.
