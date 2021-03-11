100 Years Ago
Saturday, March 12, 1921
• With 71 petitions finding ready signers in every rural school district, Yankton county is in a fair way to become the third in the state to establish a free county circulating library under the provisions of the state law which was amended at the recent session of the legislature.
• An entertainment to provide funds for completing the garage on the hospital grounds and also for carrying on the program of beautifying the grounds is planned by the Woman’s Auxiliary of Sacred Heart hospital, to be given sometime in April at the Hess Theatre.
75 Years Ago
Tuesday, March 12, 1946
• Duane Walpole, recently discharged from service with the U.S. infantry, has returned to Springfield and will manage the Walpole drug store. This store has been in the family for about 27 years, R.E. Walpole, who now runs the Corner drug store at Vermillion, being proprietor until 1939 when they moved to Vermillion. Now Duane, the son, will operate the store.
• The Yankton high school Bucks, recently crowned champions of the Southeastern section along with the Sioux Falls Warriors, trek to Mitchell Thursday morning to open the State A classic against the Brookings Bobcats at 2 o’clock.
50 Years Ago
Friday, March 12, 1971
• Yankton Senior High School will be the site of the South Dakota Junior Olympic Regional Wrestling Meet Saturday. The meet will consist of 16 boys in each weight class who qualified through district action a week ago.
• Final touches on planning and decoration are underway as Viborg dusts off the doormat to host the 1971 Seventh Annual South Dakota State Pork Show Monday, Tuesday, Friday and Saturday.
25 Years Ago
Tuesday, March 12, 1996
• Dancers age 14 to 18 will be hitting the floor Friday night thanks to Yankton City Commission approval of a first teen dance. At their meeting Monday night, seven of the nine city commissioners voted in favor of the dance and six others scheduled at Jimmy J’s.
• Workers used a crane to attach the top of a new 250,000 gallon water tower called a pedestal tank in Bloomfield, Neb. The new 140-feet high tower will replace two existing tanks.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.