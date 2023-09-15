LINCOLN, Neb. — The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) is hosting a second public comment period for the drafted Family Support Waiver (FSW). The 30-day public comment period runs through Oct. 8, 2023.
The intent of this waiver is to provide support for children and families experiencing a developmental disability in Nebraska. The new waiver will serve up to 850 children with developmental disabilities. Each participant will have a maximum annual budget of $10,000.
Putting the draft of the FSW to public comment is an important part not only in the implementation of LB376, which was passed in 2022 but in the development and growth of the Home and Community-Based Services in our state. LB376 called for an FSW that would provide for the needs of families caring for children with developmental disabilities with the goal of maintaining family units and avoiding out-of-home placement. This waiver meets those goals through a combination of familiar services as well as brand-new services developed specifically for the FSW.
DHHS’s Division of Developmental Disabilities (DDD) will be hosting two public comment sessions for interested persons to learn more and submit comments about the drafted FSW. The sessions will be held:
• Sept. 18 from 4-6 p.m. (CT): Online via ZOOM
• Sept. 19 from 8:30-10:30 a.m. (CT): Online via ZOOM
Written comments must be postmarked or received by Oct. 8, 2023. Public comments may be submitted via:
• Mail: DHHS – Division of Developmental Disabilities, 301 Centennial Mall South, P.O. Box 95026, Lincoln, NE 68509-5026
After the public comment period, when submitted to the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS), the HCBS waiver will include a summary of the public comments received during the public input process, and if any comments were not adopted, the reasons why. The summary will also specify any modifications made to the waiver as a result of the public input process.
Through this waiver, DDD hopes that individuals and their families will have the services and support they need to grow, thrive, and prepare themselves for adulthood.
