New COVID-19 numbers for South Dakota released late last week by the Department of Health (DOH) indicated 14 new deaths related to COVID since the DOH’s final weekly report on May 10.

The DOH shifted to monthly reporting when the federal COVID emergency was allowed to expire on May 11.

