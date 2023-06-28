New COVID-19 numbers for South Dakota released late last week by the Department of Health (DOH) indicated 14 new deaths related to COVID since the DOH’s final weekly report on May 10.
The DOH shifted to monthly reporting when the federal COVID emergency was allowed to expire on May 11.
The 14 new deaths raised the state’s pandemic toll to 3,245. One of the deaths was recorded in Bon Homme County, its 43rd overall.
Because agencies are no longer required to report COVID cases, many numbers showed little change. However, the DOH portal did show 447 new cases since May 10.
Locally, many area counties showed little or no change in statistics.
Yankton County reported 12 new cases in the past month. The death toll remained at 65.
The DOH said on its portal that numbers will be updated on the third Wednesday of each month.
