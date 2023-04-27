After years of planning and preparation, the Yankton School District (YSD), Thursday, broke ground on a groundbreaking facility.

Construction of the new $25 million Early Childhood Development Center (ECDC) is set to begin this spring on 12.2 acres just south of Chan Gurney Airport. School administrators say the facility will be the first of its kind in the state.

