After years of planning and preparation, the Yankton School District (YSD), Thursday, broke ground on a groundbreaking facility.
Construction of the new $25 million Early Childhood Development Center (ECDC) is set to begin this spring on 12.2 acres just south of Chan Gurney Airport. School administrators say the facility will be the first of its kind in the state.
Thursday’s groundbreaking event, which was postponed from last week due to inclement weather, included speeches, music by the Yankton High School Band and hotdogs and hamburgers for lunch.
“We are here today to begin construction on a 21st century, cutting-edge facility that will meet the needs of our youngest children in the Yankton School District,” YSD Superintendent Wayne Kindle told attendees.
The ECDC, which will receive a formal name in the coming weeks, will house Junior-K through Kindergarten classes and special education services. The facility will include all one would expect in a modern school and more. For example, walls can be moved to accommodate large groups, and room partitions can be solid or transparent. Also, the structure includes a makerspace, in which students can create, problem solve and develop skills. The traditional school library has been replaced with a media center, which is like a library but also offers modern technology and learning opportunities.
Each grade will have its own wing and each wing has been decorated with a nature-inspired theme.
Getting to the point of a groundbreaking ceremony on any project takes a lot of teamwork, Kindle said, and he thanked everyone who participated in the design of the new building.
“Our team consisted of parents, community members, staff, administration, school board members, architects, engineers, construction professionals, the City of Yankton and Yankton Thrive,” he said. “We’ve had legal involved. We’ve had financing involved. We’ve had lots of committees, lots of time and a lot of hard work.”
The design for the facility was based on input received from more than 80 community members, parents, school staff and administrators, according to architect Valerie Peterson of Wold Architects & Engineers.
“I realize that I am the ‘architect,’ but really, you guys are the designers of this facility,” she said. “Our team was able to draft what your vision was for a new early childhood center. As you start to see this building take shape, know that each wall and element was strategically placed and designed by (team) members like you guys.”
The journey to a new facility began in 2018 with a Yankton School District community survey of more than 1,000 participants.
“Our Forward 2024 five-year strategic plan was developed from that survey,” Kindle said. “This goal came to the top: to implement a comprehensive plan for an early childhood facility and building configuration. It had this specific objective: development and construction of a new early childhood development facility.”
Key action items on the strategic plan regarding the ECDC included hiring a firm to conduct a comprehensive study of YSD facilities and explore the idea of an early childhood facility. The plan also called for the creation of an early childhood facility committee to educate and engage parents, community members and businesses about the need for an early childhood development building. Both of those items were completed last year.
A third key action item involved securing funding for the ECDC at no cost to taxpayers, Kindle said.
“These funds are in the bank. They’re ready for us to begin construction,” he said, referring to the $27 million of YSD capital-outlay certificates that were recently sold to investors on the stock market. “We hit the market at a very favorable time, with essentially, a loan rate of 3.5% over 20 years, and luck with the market helped save an additional $1 million in interest payments.”
Kindle added that he feels pride in the financial stewardship of the Yankton School District in keeping its promise to the community to build this new facility without resorting to a tax increase or a bond issue.
Yankton City Manager Amy Leon said that one of the pillars in the City of Yankton’s mission statement is to provide opportunities and spaces for everyone to learn, engage and thrive.
“No more does a project embody that than this project does today,” she said. “This (facility) is where future people in Yankton are going to fall in love with the actual process of learning. This is where kids will get curious; this is where they will have wonder about things; this is where they’ll have those ‘A-ha’ moments and get an understanding of something they didn’t previously understand.”
Nancy Wenande, CEO of Yankton Thrive, said that she was at the Governor’s Conference for Economic Development this week and told her colleagues from across the state about what is happening in Yankton, including construction of an early childhood education center.
“The question continually came back, ‘How are you doing all of that in your community?’ And I said, ‘It’s because we have teamwork. We are a community of collaborators.”
While sometimes making decisions as a group can be a struggle, when it is necessary, the community comes together and gets the big things done, she said.
“Public education is incredibly important as I go out and try and sell our community to other businesses or families who want to move to Yankton,” Wenande said. “We cannot underestimate what (public education) means to those businesses and those families as they’re looking at where they’re going to relocate.”
She added that she knows from personal experience, as a product of the Yankton public school system, that the strong relationships between teachers, students and parents are what makes the difference when it comes to the YSD.
Wenande encouraged the community to not merely be great, but to also continue to be exceptional.
Yankton School Board President Frani Kieffer said the Yankton School District has always been a pioneer and advocate for early childhood education.
“Whether it’s starting the preschool program years ago, ensuring the growth of that program or offering free preschool so all students have access, regardless of their ability to pay, our district continues to recognize the importance early childhood education has on our youngest learners: improved social skills, better academic performance, improved mental health and development of lifelong learning,” she said.
The ECDC will offer unique forward-thinking educational opportunities for all YSD students, Kieffer said.
“This (facility) is an investment in our children, our community workforce development and economic development here in Yankton,” Kindle said. “Just like our leaders and community did back in 1875, the Yankton School District and this community are once again the pioneers in education in South Dakota and our region.”
———
For more information on the ECDC project, visit: https://www.ysd.k12.sd.us/page/early-childhood-development-center
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.