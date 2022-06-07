Incumbent Klimisch Leads Crowded GOP County Commission Field

An incumbent Yankton County Commissioner was easily poised to be on the November County Commission ballot in Tuesday night’s primary election.
With all seven voting centers (absentee ballots included) counted, Klimisch had a lead of 1,785 votes.
Ryan Heine (1,417 votes), and John Marquardt (1,358 votes) were in position to join him.
Bruce Jensen (1,176 votes), Christopher Barkl (1,066 votes) and Duane Becker (867 votes) rounded out the list of candidates.
Klimisch said that he believes the voters are happy with the direction of the commission.
“We’ve got a lot of good ideas in Yankton County,” he said. “I believe that people have seen the positive momentum that we’ve been working on with the County Commission and the progress we’re making on roads and bridges and government transparency.”
Heine told the Press & Dakotan that he’s excited to move on to November.
“I made the first step,” he said. “It’s going to be between five (candidates) and it’ll be interesting to see how it shakes out.”
He said the farming schedule is finally settling enough for him to do some serious campaigning.
“Now that a lot of the hops farm work is getting more into routine, I should be able to get out a lot more and get some more signs out, do some meet-and-greets and generally talk to people,” he said. “That’s the biggest way I get my message out — just being me.”
Marquardt told the Press & Dakotan he was happy with the results.
“I’m very pleased that the voters of Yankton County have enough faith in me to move forward,” he said. He said that he’ll continue getting his message out to the public as he did throughout the primary campaign.
“It’s going to be time to go out and shake some hands and move across the county,” he said. “I’d like to thank the Yankton County GOP for having faith in me and asking me to run and my committee members and the voters of Yankton County for having the trust in me to move forward.”
Independents filing for the election included incumbent Commissioner Cheri Loest and newcomer Matt Evans. They will face Klimisch, Heine and Marquardt for the three open commission spots in the November general election.
Commissioner Joseph Healy, who is currently serving as the board’s chairman, opted not to run again in 2022.
“I feel that there have been many positive accomplishments over the last several years with many more tasks yet ahead,” Healy told the Press & Dakotan in April. “It will be difficult to sit idly by; however, I am looking forward to spending more quality time with my family and putting more focus on my own work. I have faith in our county employees and leadership to continue in a positive direction.”
No Democrats filed for the County Commission race this year.
All results are unofficial and will be canvassed at this Thursday’s Yankton County Commission meeting.
