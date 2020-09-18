The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers announced that Crest Road at Gavins Point Dam will be closed Monday from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. and Tuesday from 8 a.m.-4 p.m. for bridge inspections. Motorists should plan on taking alternate routes during the closure.
Stay informed about upcoming road closures by checking the USACE Gavins Point Dam website at www.nwo.usace.army.mil/gavinspoint, Facebook page at facebook.com/USACEGavins or calling (402) 667-2546.
