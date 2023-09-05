911 Network
LINCOLN, Neb. — A state agency is digging into why backup procedures failed to work after emergency 911 networks across Nebraska went down last week.

David Sankey, the 911 director for the Nebraska Public Service Commission, said Tuesday he has questions for both Omaha-based Lumen and Lincoln-based Windstream about why required “redundancy” in their 911 systems failed.

