Due to the extreme heat predicted for Tuesday, the Yankton Area Arts summer concert scheduled for Riverside Park will be moved to Christ Episcopal Church, located at 517 Douglas Avenue, at 8 p.m.
Playing that evening is East of Westreville, a blues to bluegrass road trip with music including bluegrass, blues, gospel, folk and country.
Support is provided with funds from the State of South Dakota, through the Department of Tourism and State Development, and the National Endowment for the Arts.
The Summer Concert Series is free of charge and brought to you by Yankton Area Arts, the City of Yankton, and the Yankton Parks and Recreation Department. Follow Yankton Area Arts on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for more information.
