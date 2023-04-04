TYNDALL — The court hearing for a Sacred Heart School teacher appealing his suspended license for a felony drug offense has been rescheduled for June.
Michael Koranda teaches middle school music for the Catholic school system in Yankton. He has filed a civil suit against the South Dakota Department of Education (DOE) for its five-year suspension of his teaching license.
Circuit Judge Cheryle Gering was scheduled to hear the case Tuesday (April 4), but the proceedings are now delayed until June 20 in Tyndall, according to the Bon Homme County clerk of court’s office. Koranda’s attorney, Rory King, sought more time, and Gering was unable to conduct the proceedings because of illness, the clerk’s office said.
Koranda’s January 2022 drug arrest arose from a series of events. He baked brownies at his Tabor residence using marijuana-laced butter he purchased in Colorado, where cannabis is legal. His mother inadvertently took the THC-laced brownies to a gathering of Tabor senior citizens, with those ingesting the brownies becoming sick.
Gering has issued a temporary stay of the DOE decision, allowing Koranda to continue teaching. The judge’s temporary stay remains in place, meaning he can complete the school year.
In March 2022, Koranda pleaded guilty to one count of possession of a controlled substance, Schedule I or II, a Class 5 felony. Gering sentenced him to a suspended imposition of sentence upon successful completion of a two-year probation, of which he has served more than a year so far.
The DOE filed its complaint last July and held its hearing last October. The DOE notified Sacred Heart School officials about its decision in January.
Koranda appealed the ruling in Bon Homme County, as he lived in Tabor at the time of his drug offense and was teaching music in the Bon Homme school district. He resigned his Bon Homme teaching position after the drug sentencing.
In court documents, then-Secretary of Education Tiffany Sanderson cited four instances in which Koranda allegedly violated professional standards. The DOE noted Koranda’s drug testing during January 2022 indicated a presence of hashish and meth as well as THC.
Koranda said he didn’t know the THC butter may have contained hashish. Also, he said he may have unknowingly ingested meth-laced marijuana provided to him during a Christmas break trip to Colorado.
In court documents, Koranda bases his appeal on two grounds:
• whether the Secretary of Education and the Professional Teachers Practices and Standards Commission abused their discretion with the five-year suspension based upon the facts and mitigating circumstances;
• his right to present additional issues for consideration.
After his drug conviction, Koranda continued serving as music director for the Sacred Heart and St. Benedict churches in Yankton. He was hired last fall to teach grades 5-8 music for Sacred Heart Schools.
SHS officials, including the Rev. Tom Anderson and Principal Laura Haberman, have strongly supported Koranda. They filed affidavits as part of his appeal. Anderson serves as pastor for the two Catholic parishes in Yankton, with the parochial schools as part of his ministry.
The SHS officials noted their awareness of the drug offense and also consulted with diocesan officials. The school officials said they wanted to ensure the safety and welfare of students and others.
Koranda has not only maintained a stellar record but has also provided a positive influence both in and out of the classroom, school officials noted.
The Catholic Diocese of Sioux Falls, which consists of eastern South Dakota, has also supported Koranda, as did about a half-dozen persons who submitted letters of support.
In his affidavit, Koranda said he won’t return to drug use in any setting, legal or not.
“If the Secretary (of Education) saw fit to eliminate or reduce my suspension, I would most readily agree to any kind of periodic testing (that was imposed),” he said.
“I would also agree to any type of program, implemented by the Secretary, to speak to students about the dangers of the use of marijuana.”
A DOE spokeswoman has said the department doesn’t have additional comment at this time, noting the decision remains under appeal.
