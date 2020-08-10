Pound Count
Yankton Animal Control has several pets looking for their owner. If you are missing your cat or dog, call dispatch at 605-668-5210. If you wish to adopt an animal, contact Heartland Humane Society at 605-664-4244.
Daily Record Policy
The Press & Dakotan publishes police and sheriff reports as a public service to its readers. It is important to remember that an arrest should not imply guilt and that every person is presumed innocent until proven otherwise. When juveniles are released from jail, it is into the care of a parent or guardian.
It is the policy of the Press & Dakotan to publish all names made available in the police and court reports. There are no exceptions.
Arrests
• Marty Landfair, 47, Yankton, was arrested Friday on two warrants for failure to appear.
• Jacob Sudbeck, 23, Yankton, was arrested Friday on a warrant for second-degree petty theft.
• Brady Wenzlaff, 25, Yankton, was arrested Friday on a warrant for unauthorized ingestion of a controlled drug or substance and ingesting a substance for the purpose of becoming intoxicated.
• Jordan Reimers, 24, Yankton, was arrested Friday for simple assault (domestic) and ingesting or inhaling a substance to become intoxicated. Reimers was arrested a second time Friday for violation of a conditional bond (no contact in domestic arrest).
• Christina Nelson, 47, Yankton, was arrested Friday for possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia ad unauthorized ingestion of a controlled drug or substance.
• Olga Pena, 48, Yankton, was arrested Saturday on a probation hold for driving with a revoked license and driving under the influence.
• Gerald Never Misses A Shot, 41, Yankton, was arrested Saturday on a probation hold.
• Andrew Duford, 43, Lincoln Park, Mich., was arrested Sunday for possession of marijuana (2 oz. or less), possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance.
• Don Pearman, 53, Volin, was arrested Sunday on a warrant for failure to appear.
• Destiny Bistos, 28, Yankton, was arrested Monday for simple assault (domestic).
