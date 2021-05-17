100 Years Ago
Wednesday, May 18, 1921
• A sample of rye growing in a field on the Gurney ranch near the city was brought in to this office yesterday that is a marvel in size for this early in the season. It is over four feet tall and has a healthy stand and appearance.
• Country roads are in very bad shape as a result of last night’s rain storm and will be for the next day or two. They will probably be in shape for auto travel by Saturday morning, provided there is no more rain.
75 Years Ago
Saturday, May 18, 1946
• Twenty-one cases of confiscated liquor were hijacked in Olivet last night from the county jail by persons who authorities said were familiar with the layout of the town and jail.
• Work started this week on the foundation for the new rigid frame steel building to be used as a freight terminal by the Wilson Forwarding company on the company’s new site on north Broadway just north of the railroad tracks at Ninth street, it was announced this morning by Marie Gunderson, local agent.
50 Years Ago
Tuesday, May 18, 1971
• Yankton High School is readying itself to graduate the largest class in its history on May 28. There are 244 candidates for diplomas this year, topping the next largest class of 226 which was graduated last year.
• With a minimum of ceremony, the Yankton Federated Woman’s Club made a maximum gesture at its 75th anniversary luncheon and fashion areview Saturday. The club gave away $9,000 in three gifts to community endeavors, thus disposing of the proceeds from its Dakota Territory Centennial Cookbook project.
25 Years Ago
Saturday, May 18, 1996
• Like most newcomers to town, the pastor of Yankton’s First Assembly of God Church and his family are excited to be part of a river community with great camping and fishing opportunities. But much of the past year must have seemed like camping for the Rev. Jeff and Rose Mantz. They and their family lived out of their fifth wheel.
• Members of the University of South Dakota ROTC department cadre, cadets and newly commissioned officers dedicated a legacy sugar maple tree in memory of Sgt. 1st Class Donald A. Dugan, the first American lost in the peacekeeping mission in Bosnia. The sugar maple is located in part of the Dakota Heritage Garden surrounding the W.H. Over Museum.
