Cattle Records Made Simple
andrew_shots - stock.adobe.com

Cow/calf producers have a lot of options for collecting records. There are software programs, apps and good old fashioned paper records. All have their positives and negatives, with some working better than others for individual producers. Whatever system is used, those records have zero value if they are not utilized to make decisions in the operation.

So which system is the best for you? If you currently don’t keep records, there’s a simple system to begin tracking your cows. It involves recording only five numbers. These are:

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.