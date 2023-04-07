Cow/calf producers have a lot of options for collecting records. There are software programs, apps and good old fashioned paper records. All have their positives and negatives, with some working better than others for individual producers. Whatever system is used, those records have zero value if they are not utilized to make decisions in the operation.
So which system is the best for you? If you currently don’t keep records, there’s a simple system to begin tracking your cows. It involves recording only five numbers. These are:
1. How many cows were exposed to the bull?
2. How many cows were preg checked as bred?
4. How many calves went to pasture?
5. How many calves were weaned?
These five values are relatively simple to acquire and correlate to the most common areas in need of improvement. The difference between cows exposed and cows preg checked bred corresponds to fertility. The gap between preg checked cows and those that calve indicates the number of abortions in the herd, which should be 1% or less. Counting the number of calves hauled to pasture and comparing that to the number of cows that calved provides the number of calves that died from difficult calvings, scours and neonatal pneumonia. Finally, comparing the number of calves that went to pasture versus those that were weaned shows how many died on grass, with the most common cause being summer pneumonia.
The premise behind this system is simple—producers make the most money if every cow that is exposed to a bull weans a calf. As that isn’t typically the case, it’s essential to identify where the breakdown in this system is occurring so appropriate interventions can be made.
For example, if we expose 100 cows to bulls and 95 are preg checked as bred, our management strategies in this regard should not change. However, if we have only 85 of those 95 cows calve, that indicates a major problem during mid-to-late gestation. Interventions to prevent abortions, such as vaccination or feeding protocols, should be the focus, rather than investing in products that are designed to boost cow fertility.
While this example seems straightforward, using this record system provides guidance to which areas a cattle producer should intervene. In an environment where everyone is selling something, the noise creates confusion as to what product or strategy is worth the investment. With the limited margins cow/calf producers face, recognizing where interventions are needed on the operation narrows the choices that should be evaluated regarding changes to the operation.
One of the challenges in this system is the amount of time that lapses between recording events. It is easy to misplace the information or forget to keep count during one of the five events. A way to address this issue is to have redundant responsibility for counting and recording. If there is more than one person that works with the cattle, such as you and your spouse, both of you can be responsible for recording these values. That way, in the heat of doing the work, at least one of you will likely remember.
Then, place that count for the event in an area where it is hard to misplace. Options include a shared list on the phone, an Excel file on the farm computer or on a note taped to the refrigerator. Unless the fridge dies, it will live there for eternity next to the magnets you’ve had on it for at least a decade.
Cattle records are invaluable, just as long as they are complete and useful. If you’ve considered keeping records but haven’t found a good system to do so yet, give this one a try. It will identify the areas that the herd is underperforming and the areas that are going well, so you can focus your resources where they will be the most beneficial.
