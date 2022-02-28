Yankton Streamlines Consumption Ordinance

Yankton’s consumption ordinance will be more in line with state statute after receiving its first overhaul in more than a decade.
During its regular meeting Monday, the City Commission unanimously approved changes to the city’s consumption ordinance meant to make it easier for entities to apply for alcohol consumption permits without having to go before the full commission.
City Attorney Ross Den Herder said the changes make things a bit simpler for the city.
“One of our major goals was to simplify the process of allowing people to have organized events that would allow for public consumption,” he said. “This was also an opportunity for us to update our alcohol ordinances to jibe with state law. It’s been about 12 years since we updated our ordinances. … It was time that we clean up our consumption ordinances to make sure everything meshed. Having done that, we were also able to use the opportunity to give the city manager authority to grant special permits to consume alcohol within the confines of state law.”
He said the ordinance would now allow the city manager to approve special consumption permits with at least 72 hours notice.
“You can think block parties,” he said. “You can think downtown if there’s an event that people will be bouncing from watering hole to watering hole, the city manager can give authority to do that. It just has to be in the confines of a 24-hour period.”
Den Herder said the changes only apply to the consumption ordinance and that there are no changes to permitting of alcohol sales.
City Manager Amy Leon also explained how the process would work under the ordinance changes.
“In practice, somebody will likely call Brittany LaCroix, our special events coordinator, and make these types of requests,” Leon said. “They’ll fill out a form and when that’s received by me, I will visit with Chief (Jason Foote) about the nature and manner of it and if it’s appropriate or not.”
She said that there have been times that the city has said no to special consumption permits in the past because of timing.
“Mostly our ‘nos’ have been because they don’t have time to go through the commission process,” she said. “Our warm-weather months fall on five-week type months, so we don’t always have meetings to give you the ability (to consider them). … There’s not always time, if things aren’t planned far out into the future, to give them the authority.”
She added that anyone turned down would have the ability to appeal the decision to the full City Commission.
Commissioner Nathan Johnson was absent during Monday’s work session and regular meeting.
In other business Monday, the commission:
• Updated the city’s special events no-parking ordinance to allow the city manager to approve or reject requests;
• Approved an easement agreement for a valve on B-Y Water’s system;
• Approved the purchase of eTicket equipment and software for the Yankton Police Department;
• Approved an agreement for professional services with KLJ for work on the airport’s taxiway;
• Held a work session ahead of the regular meeting to discuss the draft of the city’s 2022-2025 strategic plan. No formal action was taken.
