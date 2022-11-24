The Cramer-Kenyon Heritage Home will be celebrating an early Christmas with “Charles Dickens and the Icicle Twist Murder” on Saturday, Dec. 10, and a new “twist” on the Sunday tours with Dickens on Dec. 11.
Contact Events Coordinator Veronica Trezona at 605-660-5612 to learn more about how the public can participate in either the mystery starting at 6 p.m. on Saturday evening or the family-oriented tours at 1 p.m., 2 p.m. or 3 p.m. Sunday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.