PIERRE — The South Dakota Department of Agriculture and Natural Resources (DANR) has announced funds are available to enhance the competitiveness of South Dakota specialty crops through the 2023 Specialty Crop Block Grant Program.
The application deadline is March 24, 2023. South Dakota’s state, local, or tribal governmental entities, nonprofit organizations, research institutions, institutions of higher education, for-profit businesses, and individual producers may apply.
Grant funds can be used to expand specialty crop production and market access, increase specialty crop consumption and purchasing, improve environmental sustainability and pest and disease control, expand specialty crop research and development, bolster food safety knowledge and processes, and contribute to new seed variety development.
Specialty crops are generally defined as fruits and vegetables, tree nuts, dried fruits, horticulture, and nursery crops (including floriculture.) A full list of eligible and ineligible specialty crops is available on the USDA Agricultural Marketing Service website: https://www.ams.usda.gov/services/grants/scbgp/specialty-crop.
DANR receives funding from the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Agricultural Marketing Service (AMS) and conducts a competitive review process with an independent panel of experts from the South Dakota agricultural community to award Specialty Crop Block Grant projects. Projects may receive funding for up to three years, beginning Sept. 30, 2023, and extending up to Sept. 29, 2026.
The deadline for applications is March 24, 2023, at 11:59 p.m. CDT.
