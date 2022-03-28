POUND COUNT
Yankton Animal Control has several pets looking for their owner. If you are missing your cat or dog, call dispatch at 605-668-5210. If you wish to adopt an animal, contact Heartland Humane Society at 605-664-4244.
DAILY RECORD POLICY
The Press & Dakotan publishes police and sheriff reports as a public service to its readers. It is important to remember that an arrest should not imply guilt and that every person is presumed innocent until proven otherwise. When juveniles are released from jail, it is into the care of a parent or guardian.
It is the policy of the Press & Dakotan to publish all names made available in the police and court reports. There are no exceptions.
ARRESTS
• Ruperto Aguirre, 27, St. Helena, Neb., was arrested Friday on a probation hold for court services.
• Derrick Petersen, 40, Vermillion, was arrested Friday on a facility hold for Clay County, a parole hold for the South Dakota Department of Corrections, a Yankton County warrant for failure to appear and for simple assault (domestic).
• Randolph Greeley, 44, Yankton, was arrested Friday for eluding a law enforcement officer (misdemeanor) and possession of a controlled substance.
• David Blakey, 51, Yankton, was arrested Friday for breach of conditions, possession of a controlled substance and on four warrants for failure to appear.
• Jayden Lightner, 18, Yankton, was arrested Saturday for driving under the influence.
• Tyler Odens, 22, Yankton, was arrested Saturday for driving under the influence and reckless driving.
• Wayne Selwyn, 43, Tyndall, was arrested Saturday for failure to comply, driving with a revoked license and possession of a controlled substance.
• Eric Clayton, 52, Yankton, was arrested Saturday for breach of conditions without order.
• Linsey Colgan, 37, Yankton, was arrested Sunday for possession of a controlled substance; Drug Free Zone; keeping place for use or sale of controlled substance; and Unauthorized manufacture, distribution, counterfeiting or possession of substances with high potential for abuse as felony.
• Darrik Delozier, 44, Yankton, was arrested Sunday for driving under the influence.
• Joseph Dennis, 43, Yankton, was arrested Sunday for possession of controlled substance, driving under the influence, possession of drug paraphernalia, unauthorized articles in jail/drugs and contempt.
• Pamela Kyriss, 53, Tabor, was arrested Sunday on a Yankton County warrant.
• Edward Lovejoy, 38, no address provided, was arrested Sunday on a federal hold for the Bureau of Indian Affairs.
