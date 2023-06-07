The South Dakota Association of Healthcare Organization (SDAHO’) has named the Freeman Regional Health Services (FRHS) in Freeman as its latest Hometown Healthcare Hero member facility.
To help member facilities with workforce needs, SDAHO launched the Hometown Healthcare Heroes campaign. This storytelling campaign is designed to recognize career opportunities at member facilities and celebrate the people that work there and the communities they live in.
Freeman Regional Health Services is in southeastern South Dakota and provides a full range of healthcare needs for Freeman and the surrounding communities. Services include:
• Hospital: 25-bed critical access hospital, acute care / outpatient services
• Clinics: 4-locations, Freeman, Bridgewater, Marion, Menno, Community Health
• Nursing Home: 56-bed Medicare skilled nursing home
• Memory Unites: Two 10-bed memory care neighborhoods.
• Independent Living: 10-unit congregate living independent apartments
• Assisted Living: 35 assisted living bed.
In addition, FRHS offers adult day services, rehabilitation, an emergency department, and therapy services. Dr. Elizabeth Waltner is a Physical Therapist with FRHS. Dr. Waltner moved to Freeman in 2020 and after working in both larger and smaller healthcare settings, she enjoys her work life balance at FRHS.
“I know working at a large healthcare setting I was told they needed me and we would battle for time off between 17 other employees,” Waltner said. “Coming into a smaller setting like here at Freeman Regional, there is so much flexibility and opportunity to make things work between me and my patients and co-workers. You do not get that type of flexibility in larger healthcare settings.”
FRHS is the largest employer in the Freeman community, and many credit the health system for the success this small rural town continues to enjoy. Carol Eisenbeis is the Development and Marketing Coordinator with the City of Freeman.
“It’s a vibrant community of young professionals ready to invest in this next chapter in our community,” Eisenbeis said.
Part of that success is due to the many professional development opportunities provided by FRHS to its staff.
Courtney Unruh is the CEO at FRHS. “We provide a variety of professional development opportunities for our team. They go to a lot of conferences, and we bring in guest speakers and work on leadership, such as Crucial Conversations, and how to be a team player. It’s not just about their career but it’s things that will help them grow in their life as well,” she said.
The cost of living in Freeman is lower compared to many parts of the world, Eisenbeis noted.
“Your money will stretch much farther here in Freeman than in a bigger community,” she said. “We are just a short drive from larger communities and we are just a few minutes from the two interstates that cross South Dakota. Most people, however, discover they don’t need to leave the community to find what they need.”
Freeman recently broke ground on an 18-lot housing development to offer residents new and affordable housing. “Our community is what it is and is due to the role FRHS has played in our community. Living in Freeman offers a special quality of life. We have access to things we need and people who come here will love it, that is what we are hearing,” Eisenbeis said.
