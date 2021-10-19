The Mount Marty Concert Band invites local musicians to participate in its mission to provide high quality, well-performed and enjoyable concert band music for the community.
The band meets twice per week and performs music at a medium to medium-advanced level. The rehearsals take place at Gregory Hall on the Mount Marty University campus on Mondays and Wednesdays from 6-7 p.m.
Todd Carr, the director of Instrumental Activities, has been a band educator for nearly 29 years.
If you have any other questions or may be interested in becoming a member, contact Carr at todd.carr@mountmarty.edu or leave a message at 605-661-6444.
Current COVID policies at Mount Marty include masking indoors. The band uses a variety of techniques to protect its members, including bell covers, distancing, strategic placement of instruments and all instrumentalists play in a straight line and not in a semi-circle configuration.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.