In celebration of National Library Week, the Yankton Community Library will be hosting a sweet event for all ages on Sunday, April 23, when it offers a cupcake decorating challenge. The event will be held for two age categories. The first event at 1:30 p.m. is for adults and teens (grades 6-12). The second event at 3:30 p.m. is for children Kindergarten-fifth grade.
Teens and adults will be attempting to replicate a library themed cake design while elementary students will create cupcake designs representing their favorite books. No experience is necessary, but a desire for fun is a must. Awards for both events will be given for a variety of categories which may include best match, biggest wreck, most colorful, wildest and more.
