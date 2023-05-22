100 Years Ago
Wednesday, May 23, 1923
• The end of solicitation among business men of Yankton for the pontoon bridge, for the county fair, for baseball teams, for conventions, for private charity except to individual churches, and all minor charitable appeals, through the inauguration of an all-inclusive Chamber of Commerce budget, was approved by a mass meeting of citizens at the Chamber of Commerce last evening. The plan is simple. Business men will be solicited once—for the Chamber of Commerce.
• In order to leave Third street clear for the parade of the Shriners auto drivers are instructed not to park cars in the center of Third street after 7 o’clock Thursday evening, May 24, and to have all cars out of the center of the street by that hour. Cars may be parked on the sides of Third Street on Thursday evening.
75 Years Ago
Sunday, May 23, 1948
• No paper
50 Years Ago
Wednesday, May 23, 1973
• Three charter members of the Yankton Kiwanis Club were presented honorary memberships in the club at its 50th anniversary observance Tuesday evening at Warren Campus Center. The three, George W. Gurney, Dr. B.F. Lockwood and Dr. Thomas Bowman, received their certificates and pins from Carl J. Adams, Rochester, Minn., governor of the Minnesota-Dakotas Kiwanis District. Gurney was the first president of the club in 1923 and Dr. Lockwood in 1924.
• Retiring at the end of this school year are Superintendent Harold Ashbaugh who has been in Vermillion schools for more than 25 years; and Gladys Stinson, who has been in the school system for more than 35. Ashbaugh came to the school as principal, then took over as chief administrator in 1957. Miss Stinson began at the school as a study hall supervisor – then shifted over to superintendent’s office duties.
25 Years Ago
Saturday, May 23, 1998
• The Yankton Area Chamber of Commerce Ambassadors hosted a ground-breaking for Pine Lane West, a carefree living facility at 2905 Douglas. The new facility will be built as a grand hotel with a beautiful dining room, exercise room, and a relaxing living room with a fireplace.
• The South Central Baseball League opens its season Sunday with Crofton the favorite to repeat as district champions. Others contending for the title should be Wynot, Yankton’s KVHT Heat, and Tabor. The league has only nine teams this year because Yankton is fielding just one team.
