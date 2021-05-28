The Yankton County Commission and Yankton Planning Commission will hold a joint meeting Tuesday on a proposed ordinance regarding the issuance of local cannabis establishment permits and/or licenses.
Following this joint meeting will be the county’s regular meeting, which will discuss several conditional use permits, several plats and a Mead Cultural Center update.
The joint meeting with the County Commission and Planning Commission is set for 6 p.m. Tuesday with the regular county meeting following immediately afterward. Both meetings will be held in the commission chambers of the Yankton County Government Center.
Due to social distancing protocol, limited seating is available.
