POUND COUNT
Yankton Animal Control has several pets looking for their owner. If you are missing your cat or dog, call dispatch at 605-668-5210. If you wish to adopt an animal, contact Heartland Humane Society at 605-664-4244.
DAILY RECORD POLICY
The Press & Dakotan publishes police and sheriff reports as a public service to its readers. It is important to remember that an arrest should not imply guilt and that every person is presumed innocent until proven otherwise. When juveniles are released from jail, it is into the care of a parent or guardian.
It is the policy of the Press & Dakotan to publish all names made available in the police and court reports. There are no exceptions.
ARRESTS
• Twila Sweeney, 23, Vermillion was arrested Friday for no driver’s license.
• John Osborn, 29, Yankton, was arrested Friday on a parole hold for the Department of Corrections.
• Laray Slate, 32, Yankton, was arrested Friday for driving with a revoked license and two warrants for non-payment of child support.
• Erika Jensen, 39, Irene, was arrested Friday for possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Stephen Achen, 38, Gayville, was arrested Friday for driving under the influence.
• Arthur Stewart III, 26, Yankton, was arrested Saturday for entering or refusing to leave property after notice/order defied.
• Jelson Herrera Rivera, 21, Yankton, was arrested Sunday for unlicensed driving, speeding and driving under the influence.
• Trevor Harrison, 34, Yankton, was arrested Sunday on a Yankton County warrant.
• Adam Denney, 33, Yankton, was arrested Sunday on warrants for possession of controlled substances, possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Kelli Whitehead, 42, Yankton, was arrested Sunday for possession of a controlled substance (Schedules I or II) and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Christopher Kanaly, 26, Yankton, was arrested Sunday for resisting arrest, intentional damage to property/$400 or less/third degree, possession of drug paraphernalia, simple assault against law enforcement officer, simple assault (domestic) and unauthorized ingestion of a controlled drug of substance.
• John Big Crow Jr., 36, Sioux Falls, was arrested Monday for open container in a motor vehicle, possession of drug paraphernalia, false impersonation with intent to deceive law enforcement and possession of a controlled substance.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.