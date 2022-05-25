On The Rise

MENNO — As one long-sought project comes together on the north side of Yankton County, officials are also looking at a future project to help ensure it can stay open during more high-water events on the James River.
On Tuesday evening, Yankton County officials, elected representatives and IMEG representatives held a public meeting at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church — Stone Church — to discuss progress on the replacement of “Stone Church Bridge” (the 431st Avenue crossing of the James River) and a study of the possibility of raising the grade of 431st Ave. in the James River valley that approaches the bridge from the north. Mandated by FEMA, Tuesday’s meeting also gave residents an opportunity to ask questions of engineers on potential impacts.
Adam Polley of IMEG — formerly Clark Engineering — started the meeting by discussing some of the specifics of the bridge replacement.
“We’re lengthening it by 125 feet, approximately, the clear width of the bridge will increase by four feet and we’re getting rid of one supporting unit underneath the bridge,” he said. “Weight restrictions will be removed once we get the bridge replaced.”
Currently, the bridge has a weight limit of 11 tons for single-unit vehicles and 13 tons for combinations.
He added that bids are anticipated to open in September, with construction beginning at the end of the year and being completed at the end of 2023.
The county received a state Bridge Improvement Grant (BIG) of $3.2 million to go toward the estimated $4 million project with the county making up the rest.
Yankton County Commissioner Dan Klimisch told the audience securing the grant was a significant win for the county.
“The entire state’s budget is $15 million on the Bridge Improvement Grant,” he said. “Out of all 66 counties and nearly 200 municipalities, we got 20% of the entire budget for the state on one project.”
From there, IMEG officials discussed the prospect of raising the road three feet approaching the Stone Church Bridge.
Kevin Goff, IMEG Client Executive, told the Press & Dakotan that a regrading would help cut down on times the road is flooded, an event that has become much more common at many crossing points on the James River in Yankton County.
“The benefit of that would be to decrease the overtopping of the road from once in 10 years to once in 50 years,” he said. “There’s a lot of work to be done and a lot of hurdles to be jumped before something like that could happen, but that’s the goal and that’s what we’re setting out to do.”
Yankton County received a FEMA grant to pay for the study of regrading the road in the wake of the 2019 flooding events.
Goff said regrading would come with a number of other benefits.
“The road would be wider, which is better,” he said. “The road was built in the past when farming equipment was smaller. The bridge will go from 24 foot wide to 28 foot wide, and the road would similarly get wider.”
He said that a future regrading project would mesh well with the bridge replacement, even if regrading is done years later.
“The bridge will be raised because we reduced the number of substructure units and we thickened the girders underneath it, so it just naturally raised the bridge,” he said. “There was no eye toward the grade raise when we did the bridge design. … We were literally talking about raising the bridge three feet in a commission meeting, and the group of them got excited about it and said, ‘Well, maybe we should start thinking about doing a grade raise.’”
Goff said the removal of substructure units will help reduce the chances of items such as trees and other debris getting stuck under the bridge and cutting off the flow of water during high-water events.
He said there’s still much work to do in terms of study on the proposed grade raise.
“We’ve got to iron out the impacts,” he said. “When we raise the road, there are potential impacts that could filter back upstream. They could affect a home, they could affect Stone Church where we’re standing. We have to identify those and provide a mitigation plan.”
It’s likely going to be some time before a potential regrading project would move forward.
“Best-case scenario, you’re probably looking at three years,” Goff said. “It could be 2030.
And then, it would still have to find a funding source — and Goff said that the most readily available funds for such a project aren’t necessarily the ones a county wants to be first in line for.
“You never want to wish for a disaster, but federal funding for this type of a project comes to the state in response to a disaster,” he said. “The beauty of it was, this time, we were ready to apply for a study, and that’s what we got funded this time. When we’re done with this study and the next time money comes to this state, we can apply for funding to build it.”
Commissioner Cheri Loest said having a complete study in place will be important if it’s deemed a worthy project.
“More and more, the federal funding that is coming our way is for shovel-ready projects,” she said. “This is an example of, if it comes, we’ll be ready if it’s the right thing to do.”
Officials said more meetings will be held at later dates as the study continues.
