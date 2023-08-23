DELL RAPIDS — A Beresford man has been identified as the person who died Friday, Aug. 4, in a two-vehicle crash three miles north of Dell Rapids in Moody County.
According to the South Dakota Department of Public Safety, preliminary crash information indicates a 2020 Peterbilt semi-truck and trailer was traveling southbound on 474th Avenue and 242nd Street. At the same time, a Ford F-150 pickup was traveling northbound in the same location. The pickup crossed the centerline into the southbound lane and was struck by the semi at 2:23 p.m. The semi entered the west ditch. The pickup came to rest on the road. Both vehicles became engulfed in flames. The driver of the semi was able to exit the truck. The driver of the pickup was not able to exit the vehicle.
