COVID Forces Bon Homme Courthouse Closure, Delayed School Opening

TYNDALL — Because of COVID-19 concerns, the Bon Homme County Courthouse will be closed Monday (Aug. 17) and the Bon Homme school district had delayed classes one week.
Bon Homme County Sheriff Mark Maggs announced the courthouse closing on his department’s Facebook page. He indicated the Bon Homme County Commission will make a longer-term decision when it holds its regular meeting Tuesday.
“The Bon Homme County Courthouse will be CLOSED Monday, August 17, due to recent COVID concerns,” the sheriff wrote. “Our plans moving forward will be discussed with the Commission Tuesday. Bear with us as we navigate these waters yet again.”
In addition, the Bon Homme schools — which include attendance centers in Tyndall, Tabor, Springfield and at a Hutterite colony — have moved the starting date of school from Monday (Aug. 17) to Aug. 24, according to Yankton radio station WNAX.
WNAX news director Jerry Oster reported the school delay on Twitter.
“The Bon Homme School District has sent out an email to parents tonight (Sunday) postponing the start of school from tomorrow (Monday) to August 24,” he said. “The email says it is due to ‘a recent COVID-19 issue that has surfaced.”
In addition, the Press & Dakotan reported Sunday that Bon Homme County saw its biggest one-day increase so far, adding seven new cases.
“The county, which had gone more than a month without a verified positive test, has now had 11 positive tests in four days and has 24 cases overall,” the newspaper reported based on the South Dakota Department of Health’s figures released Sunday.
