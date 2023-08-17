With Riverboat Days and Summer Arts Festival and the Extreme Bull Riding Tour in Yankton this weekend, residents and visitors are being encouraged to venture outdoors and enjoy the day.
However, the National Weather Service (NWS) is warning of a combination of high temperatures and atmospheric smoke from Canadian wildfires impacting the entire region this weekend.
Specifically, the NWS is predicting temperatures up to 102 degrees with heat-index values as high as 110 degrees for the Yankton area Saturday. At night, the temperature is expected to drop to approximately 72 degrees and peak Sunday at approximately 97 degrees.
The Press & Dakotan reported that air quality in the Yankton area was moderate Thursday but was expected to move into the unhealthy range today (Friday).
Also, wildfire smoke both aloft and on the surface is expected to continue to reduce air quality this weekend, particularly for those sensitive to particles that are 2.5 microns or less in diameter (PM 2.5). These people may want to limit their time outdoors, the NWS advised.
In response to the forecast, Riverboat Days co-chair Michele Termansen told the Press & Dakotan that event organizers are taking steps to remind attendees to hydrate.
“(Also), in the past we have put out a tent in the park with misters inside, and we are contemplating putting that out,” she said, adding that there are water fountains on the event grounds and lots of places to buy bottled water.
“Just be careful,” she said.
Attendees are also discouraged from bringing their pets to Riverboat Days and Summer Arts Festival, Termansen said.
“We have (said) not to bring pets, but especially in that heat,” she said. “Please, don’t bring your pets down there. It’ll be way too hot for them.”
In situations with extremely hot weather, the biggest mistake people make is going out unprepared, Dr. Samuel Camp, an emergency room physician at Avera Sacred Heart Hospital and the Emergency Department chair, told the Press & Dakotan.
“Also, people ignore the warnings,” he said, “both the warnings put out by the weather service and also their bodies’ warning signs.”
When an individual is outside and begins to feel hot, the best thing to do is to get out of the sunlight and into a shaded area.
“If you do have to be outside, shade can be more tolerable, and drink plenty of water,” Camp said. “Cooler fluids can be more helpful but try to stay away from the caffeinated beverages and the alcoholic beverages as they can increase or promote dehydration rather than hydration.”
Also, alcoholic beverages inhibit the ability to notice the warning signs of heat illness, so when it’s particularly hot, indulge responsibly and in moderation, he said.
Most at risk in the heat are the very old and the very young. Also, those who are not acclimated to the hot weather tend to have the inability to tolerate it as well as those who are more used to it, he said.
“To cool down, get yourself out of the hot environment if that is possible,” Camp said. “Cool washcloths, cool towels and ice packs can help cool somebody down, but the best thing is to get yourself out of the heat and out of the sun.”
At home, a cool bath or shower can be helpful to get the body to cool down, as well as staying in an air-conditioned area, he said.
“Fans can help if your air conditioner isn’t working well,” Camp said. “If you have a basement that you can utilize, oftentimes the basement is a lot cooler than the main floor or upstairs.”
Ignoring the signs of overheating can develop into a more serious condition, including heat exhaustion and heat stroke, he said.
“Heat exhaustion and heatstroke are on a spectrum,” Camp said. “Some (people) may start with feeling tired and fatigued, sweating excessively, feeling hot, maybe feeling a little lightheaded or dizzy. Those might be the first warning signs of developing heat exhaustion.”
Such symptoms wouldn’t require immediate medical attention but are the warning signs to get hydrated, get out of the heat and into a cool environment, he said.
“(Signs) of a medical emergency, that things are transitioning more into heat stroke, would be confusion, altered mental status, inability to sweat anymore and then, the body’s inability to regulate its temperatures,” Camp said. “So, (an individual’s) temperature will actually increase dangerously and can cause seizures and other impairments.”
So, if you feel you are moving along the spectrum from heat exhaustion to heat stroke, it’s time to seek medical attention, he said.
———
For more information, visit https://www.mayoclinic.org/diseases-conditions/heat-stroke/symptoms-causes/syc-20353581.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.