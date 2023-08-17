Hot Times
With Riverboat Days and Summer Arts Festival and the Extreme Bull Riding Tour in Yankton this weekend, residents and visitors are being encouraged to venture outdoors and enjoy the day.

However, the National Weather Service (NWS) is warning of a combination of high temperatures and atmospheric smoke from Canadian wildfires impacting the entire region this weekend.

