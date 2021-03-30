BROOKINGS — “In this world, nothing is certain, except death and taxes.” That famous line attributed to Founding Father Benjamin Franklin still rings true today. However, as most Americans prepare each year for spring tax season, few will sit down to put their affairs in order before death, and more specifically, to write their own obituary, says Leacey Brown, SDSU Extension Gerontology Field Specialist.
“It’s a valuable process to write a basic obituary that you can add to over time,” Brown says.
On April 10 from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. CST, SDSU Extension will host an online workshop dedicated to obituary writing. Free and open to the public, “Heirlooms: Creative Life Writing,” will help attendees examine significant life memories and events and then organize them into obituary form.
The class will be led by Molly Barari, who holds a Master of Fine Arts degree in creative writing from Wilkes University and is currently pursuing a doctorate in Adult Education at the University of South Dakota. She will provide writing prompts to help participants identify the important details of their lives.
Barari says crafting a written document ensures that it’s available for family and loved ones when needed, and most importantly, writing your own obituary gives you the opportunity to preserve your life story in your own words.
For the workshop, participants should have access to a notebook and pen or a Word program on their computer. All ages of adults are welcome to attend.
This program was made possible by the South Dakota Humanities Council, an affiliate of the National Endowment for the Humanities. Space is limited, so participants are encouraged to register soon.
Registration can be found on the “Events” page at https://extension.sdstate.edu/events
For more information, contact Brown at 605-394-1722 or by email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.