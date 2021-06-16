Thrive Time

Yankton Thrive — the entity to be formed by the merger between the Yankton Area Chamber of Commerce and Yankton Area Progressive Growth (YAPG) — is two weeks away from going live.
Wednesday, the new entity’s new logo was revealed at a joint Chamber-YAPG event meant to give members and the public a look at what will be the symbol of Yankton’s main development and commerce entity as of July 1.
Ahead of the reveal at the River Rocks Event Center, YAPG Board of Directors Chairman Rob Stephenson told the crowd that the merger is a bittersweet undertaking for all involved.
“We’re really excited about our future and really excited about collaboration going forward, but there’s an awful lot of history in the community with these two organizations,” he said. “It was quite a process to get to where we were because so many people are so committed to what those organizations have been. They’ve been so deeply imbedded in the community, what we’ve worked on and what we’ve done. … But our plan and our goal is to take all of the great things that have been done forward and figure out how to do it more collaboratively and efficiently.”
Following Stephenson was Chamber President Barb Rezac. She said there were things she and many others noticed needed to be addressed during her six years on the Chamber Board of Directors.
“We did notice through that time that there were some inefficiencies,” she said. “We really felt the need to be the best that we could be for Yankton. That’s why we went about this whole process, starting about a year ago. It’s been a grueling process in some ways, but a really wonderful process bringing this all together to this day today where we get to unveil our logo and start thinking and planning for the future.”
Amy Leon, Yankton city manager and YAPG vice president, said it’s important for entities like this to keep Yankton on the radar of many people outside of the city limits.
“If we’re going to stay in flow, we really need to be relevant to the people that might look a little different than some of us in the room, the people that are up and coming, the folks that are looking to locate here, the people who are at Mount Marty, the kids that are sitting in schools in YSD (Yankton School District), people from other states or maybe other countries who want to come here and fill jobs here,” she said. “We have to be relevant to them so we have to be willing to expand.”
With speeches concluded, a short video featuring local leaders was used to present the logo for Yankton Thrive.
YAPG CEO Nancy Wenande told the Press & Dakotan following the event that leaders wanted something representative of the city and what really makes it tick.
“The logo really came together as we were talking about, ‘Who are we as a community and, when you look at that logo, how can you pick up different aspects of what we are known for here in Yankton?’” she said. “It really just does encompass who we are and who we are becoming.”
During the presentation of the logo, Wenande said that each element of the logo has different meanings to different people, with the top portion representing either a sun or a windmill; the blue representative of the area’s water features; the green representative of vibrancy, recreational opportunities and agriculture; and the gray representative of the area’s manufacturing.
Wenande said it was a real thrill to be able to present the logo at a large audience event, something neither organization has been able to do on such a scale for the past year.
“We’ve been very careful not to use it or show it in public yet,” she said. “Now we are at that point so people can be as excited as we are. We love having networking opportunities like this and we’re looking forward to hosting more of them.”
She added that the merger is in a more technical stage as it enters its final stretch.
“We’re doing the legal stuff that needs to be taken care of for us to be officially merged by July 1,” she said. “We will be evolving over the next several months to a new website, but still keeping the yanktonsd.com (URL) so everyone knows where to go to find us, but we’ll have a more interactive platform to meet the business needs.”
Wenande said that things have been going smoothly with the merger.
“We’ve had great reception from the community,” she said. “People are excited about where we’re going and about what we’re doing. A lot of people thought we were already merged together, so it’s kind of shocking to them when we share we aren’t already merged. But people are liking what they’re seeing and hearing, and we’re excited to continue to move forward with Yankton.”
