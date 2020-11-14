South Dakota saw a record 53 deaths related to COVID-19 in Saturday’s daily update from the Department of Health (DOH).
Two deaths were recorded in both Bon Homme and Turner counties, with Union County reporting one death.
The state’s case surge continued with 1,855 new infections. Locally, Yankton County shattered its one-day record with 65 new cases, while Hutchinson County also set a new one-day high with 39 new infections.
Also, Nebraska recorded 19 new deaths and saw more than 2,000 new infections late Friday for the fourth straight day.
South Dakota’s new deaths raised its toll to 621. The state has already seen 196 COVID-related deaths this month. The record for deaths in one month is 202, set in October.
The state’s number of known cases rose by more than 1,000 for the fourth straight day. The state has recorded 18,190 new cases this month, an overall increase of 39.5%.
Yankton County’s 65 new infections topped the previous one-day record of 42 recorded on Oct. 25. The county also reported 38 new recoveries Saturday.
Hutchinson County’s 39 cases shattered the old mark of 17 new infections recorded last Sunday. The county has seen 173 new cases this month, an overall increase of nearly 74%.
Meanwhile, Clay County’s surge continued with 23 new cases, giving it 235 cases this month, 121 of which have been reported the last four days. On Friday, the University of South Dakota sent out an email requesting (but not requiring) its students to finish the last 10 days of classes online instead of in person. Also, the Vermillion School Board is scheduled to hold a special meeting Monday morning to assess its COVID-19 threat level planning.
Union County also reported a big rise in cases Saturday with 28 new infections. Overall, it surpassed 1,000 cases, climbing to 1,014 known infections to date.
Here are the summaries for area counties, according to the DOH:
• Bon Homme County — 9 new cases (1,203 overall), 0 new hospitalizations (30), 86 new recoveries (1,029), 2 new deaths (6), 168 active cases;
• Charles Mix County — 8 new cases (611), 0 new hospitalizations (76, amended downward by one from Friday), 22 new recoveries (421), 0 new deaths (1), 189 active cases;
• Clay County — 23 new cases (1,100), 0 new hospitalizations (26), 12 new recoveries (826), 0 new deaths (8), 266 active cases;
• Douglas County — 6 new cases (246), 1 new hospitalization (37), 4 new recoveries (174), 0 new deaths (5), 67 active cases;
• Hutchinson County — 39 new cases (408), 0 new hospitalizations (41), 13 new recoveries (236), 0 new deaths (2), 170 active cases;
• Turner County — 11 new cases (693), 3 new hospitalizations (38), 12 new recoveries (468), 2 new deaths (33), 192 active cases;
• Union County — 28 new cases (1,014), 0 new hospitalizations (56), 19 new recoveries (761), 1 new death (19), 235 active cases;
• Yankton County — 65 new cases (1,291), 0 new hospitalizations (57), 38 new recoveries (859), 0 new deaths (8), 424 active cases.
In Nebraska, the Department of Health and Human Services late Friday reported 12 new cases in Dixon County (262 overall), with nine new infections in Cedar County (228) and two new positive cases in Knox County (350).
On Saturday, the University of South Dakota reported 82 active changes (56 students, 26 staff), which is unchanged from Friday. The number is quarantine/isolation dropped by five to 212, including 23 on campus (+6).
Here are South Dakota statistics for Saturday:
• Total Cases — 64,182 (+1,855: 16,680 confirmed, 175 probable);
• Active Cases — 18,747 (+75);
• Recoveries — 44,814 (+1,682);
• Hospitalizations — 3,598 ever hospitalized (+58); 549 currently hospitalized (-7);
• Testing — 7,111 new tests processed; 3,162 new individuals tested.
In Nebraska, the DHHS reported 2,369 cases as of late Friday. The state has recorded 25,277 new infections this month, an overall increase of 36%.
The 19 new deaths raised the state toll to 775, of which 129 have been recorded in November.
Other Nebraska statistics from late Friday included:
• Total Cases — 94,922 (+2,369);
• Active Cases — 42,219 (+1,439);
• Recoveries — 51,928 (+911);
• Hospitalizations — 3,522 ever hospitalized (+62); 918 currently hospitalized (+13);
• Testing — 14,882 new tests processed; 5,301 new individuals tested.
