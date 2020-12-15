YSD Adjusts Quarantine Requirement For Close Contacts

A new, shorter quarantine option may help students across the state in COVID-exposure situations spend less time in quarantine.
When an individual is confirmed as a close contact to a case of COVID-19 by the South Dakota Department of Health, they must enter a period of quarantine, which is set from the day of exposure and typically lasts 14 days if they do not develop symptoms.
The 14-day quarantine is based on the upper bounds of the COVID-19 incubation period, according to the U.S. Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Its importance grew when it became clear that asymptomatic individuals, which comprise 20%-40% of cases, can transmit COVID.
Now, if all conditions are met, an asymptomatic close contact could shorten quarantine by 4-7 days.
The new recommendations were shared with South Dakota’s school districts at a meeting last week, and have already been implemented in Yankton, according to Kathy Wagner, director of Student Services for the Yankton School District.
“The 14-day quarantine is still in place,” she said. “There is a way for close contacts to go down to a seven-day quarantine, but there’re some caveats in there. You have to test negative on day five, six, or seven of quarantine, which doesn’t leave a lot of wiggle room.”
Most people develop symptoms within seven days of exposure, she said.
According to the CDC, this strategy’s estimated post-quarantine transmission risk is about 1%-10%.
Close contacts who don’t develop symptoms and don’t get a COVID test after day five of quarantine may return to school after 10 days. The estimated post-quarantine transmission risk of this option is 5%-12%.
In both scenarios, individuals must continue to wear a mask and monitor for symptoms for the remainder of the 14-day period.
“If you were able to get a rapid test, there is a possibility that you could be done with a seven-day quarantine,” Wagner said. “But, I think it’s more realistic for people who have been a close contact to do the 10-day quarantine.”
Also, for those who develop symptoms, quarantine is still 10 days, she said.
“I really think this is going to be a positive thing,” Wagner said. “It’s going to be good for the kids, and we want them back in school. Even if they are back two days sooner, or one day sooner, it’s better than the 14 days.”
The requirement that confirmed close contacts quarantine for 14 days has kept many of Yankton’s students out of school and learning online.
“Some kids have had multiple quarantines,” Wagner said. “That’s also a challenge. That’s 24 days of remote learning.”
For more information, visit: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/more/scientific-brief-options-to-reduce-quarantine.html or contact the Yankton School District.
