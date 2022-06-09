The City of Yankton Street Department will begin the street seal coat program Tuesday, June 14, 2022, and should be completed in approximately three days, weather permitting.
Streets scheduled for sealing include the following:
• Peninah Street — Peninah St. to Gravel
• Burleigh Street — 15th St. to James Place
• Grandview Circle — Cul-de-sac
• 25th Street — Green St. to Cul-de-sac
• Goeden Drive — Green St. to Locust St.
• 16th Street — Locust St. to Linn St.
• Linn Street — 16th St. to 17th St.
• 17th Street — Locust St. to Linn St.
• 10th Street — Summit St. to Maple St.
• 13th Street — Summit St. to Spruce St.
• 14th Street — Summit St. to Spruce St.
• Spruce Street — 8th St. to 15th St.
• Regal Drive — Cul-de-sac
The process will be to oil the road and cover it with 3/8-inch rock chips. The streets will be closed to traffic during the seal coat process and opened to traffic immediately after the application. After one week, the street sweeper will pick up the excess chips that are still loose.
“No Parking” signs will be placed on the streets the day before they are sealed. Observe these signs and do not park on the streets until the work is done. Do not blow grass onto the street before the streets are sealed or permit underground irrigation systems to run water onto the streets while the No Parking signs are up. In the event of rain, the process may be postponed. Thank you for your cooperation during this process.
