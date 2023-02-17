WASHINGTON — U.S. Sen. John Thune (R-S.D.) is currently seeking college students to serve as summer interns in his office in Washington, D.C., as well as in his offices in Aberdeen, Rapid City and Sioux Falls.
Interns in Thune’s state offices will participate in constituent service and state outreach activities, while interns in the Washington, D.C., office will have the opportunity to witness the legislative process and attend Senate votes and hearings. Both in-state and Washington, D.C., internships will allow students to work closely with constituents, hone their research and writing skills and learn a multitude of valuable office skills.
College students who are interested in interning in Thune’s Washington, D.C., Aberdeen, Rapid City, or Sioux Falls offices can apply by March 7 at https://sen.gov/4OQR or they can locate the application at www.thune.senate.gov under the services tab.
Thune is also seeking applications for both sessions of this year’s summer Senate Page Program. Summer page eligibility is limited to students who have completed their sophomore year of high school and who will be 16 or 17 years old on or before the date of appointment. To learn more about the page program, visit https://sen.gov/6QYK. Eligible high school students can apply by April, 10 at https://sen.gov/5PWZ. Pages must be a U.S. citizen and have a least a 3.0 grade point average.
Thune serves as the Senate Republican whip, the number two position in Senate Republican leadership, and is a member of the Senate Committee on Commerce, Science, and Transportation; a member of the Senate Committee on Agriculture, Nutrition, and Forestry; and a member of the Senate Committee on Finance.
For more information, call 202-224-2321.
