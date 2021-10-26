LINCOLN, Neb. — Have you ever drawn a picture of an airplane, helicopter or hot air balloon and added some extra details? Maybe you mixed and matched, combining the best features of different types of aircraft to create something unique. What is your perfect aircraft? What would power it through the sky? Would it be big or small? What special features would make pilots and passengers excited to be in the air?
Each idea has the chance to change the way gliders soar, helicopters hover and aerobatic racers twist and swoop through the sky. If you have ever looked up into the sky and thought, “Wouldn’t it be great if ...,” this art challenge is for you.
Kids ages 6-17, now is the time to get out your favorite artist supplies and give free rein to your imagination for the 2022 Aviation Art Contest. Create a poster that represents your thoughts about this year’s theme: “Design Your Perfect Aircraft.”
For further details and/or an entry brochure, contact David Morris at the NDOT – Division of Aeronautics at david.morris@nebraska.gov or call 402-471-2371. The following link is available to download the 2022 Aviation Art Competition brochure.
All entries must be postmarked no later than Jan. 10, 2022.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.