A free program on “Creativity in Writing and Radio,” featuring Lori Walsh, senior producer of South Dakota Public Broadcasting, will be held at Mount Marty University’s Scholastica Center, Room 107, at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 23.
Walsh is the host and senior producer of “In the Moment,” SDPB’s news and culture radio broadcast. In six years of public radio, she has interviewed more than 6,000 guests on-air, in the studio or on stage. She is a writer, teaching artist and member of the National Book Critics Circle and the Society for Children’s Book Writers & Illustrators.
A graduate of the Defense Language Institute in Monterey, California, she also studied humanities at Hawaii Pacific University in Honolulu and received her bachelor’s degree in journalism from Augustana University in Sioux Falls. She was honorably discharged from the United States Marine Corps in 1994; she served six years as a cryptologic Korean linguist.
The public is welcome to attend.
