The Yankton Community Library will be hosting a squishie-decorating event for teens in grades 6-12 on Wednesday, March 23, at 3:45 p.m.
Squishies are soft sponges that are shaped like animals or other fun objects. Once you squeeze them, they rise slowly, kind of like a stress ball. Teens can join in to decorate a squishie with art supplies provided.
This program is free with no registration required. For questions, call the library at 605-668-5275 or email library@cityofyankton.org.
