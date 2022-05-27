Kotalik Aims For Change At Auditor’s Office

EDITOR’S NOTE: This is the second of two profiles on the Republican candidates for Yankton County auditor. The primary election, plus the statewide vote on Amendment C, is June 7.
NAME: Laura Kotalik
FAMILY: Husband: Tim Kotalik, Children: Andrew, Elsie, and Oliver Kotalik, Granddaughter: Avery Mom: Nina Wright
EDUCATION/OCCUPATION: My first years of education began in Valley Springs and continued in Yankton at Stewart Elementary, YMS, and YHS. I then attended SDSU and USD, graduating from USD with a Bachelor of Science and a Master of Arts. I began my teaching career at YMS and loved it! The opportunity to spend more time with my babies was an opportunity I didn’t want to miss, so after the children were in school, I returned to teaching and later to serving at Calvary as their first Children’s Ministry Director. The children’s ministry programs were developed and expanded upon to meet a variety of needs and provide opportunities for children and families. Under my leadership and direction, Calvary Kids Preschool and later Calvary Kids Club Daycare began as ministries for our community. Both required research, budgeting, planning, South Dakota Codified Law (SDCL) compliance, as well as developing, training, and supervising staff and volunteers. The knowledge, skills, and my ability to work with others, as well as my background of teaching and learning as lifelong passions are beneficial as your auditor.
ANY OTHER GOVERNMENTAL/ORGANIZATIONAL EXPERIENCE:
— Yankton County 4-H Leaders Association — treasurer
— Calvary Kids Club Daycare is a state licensed daycare so knowing, understanding, and implementing program policies and practices to ensure state regulation compliance under SDCL as well as SD state daycare guidelines, regulations, and practices.
WEBSITE/FACEBOOK: Facebook —Laura for Yankton County Auditor
• Why are you running?
In February, I began learning more about election integrity and what’s happening around the country. I began thinking about running for office. When I asked at the auditor office for a job description, there wasn’t one available; I was directed to read S.D. Codified Law. I discovered several county election practices aren’t meeting the standards of codified law, and a meeting with our states attorney confirmed this. I’ve learned the importance of having knowledgeable, honest and trustworthy elected officials making decisions at the county level that can have a huge impact on our community and elections. When changes are needed, it’s easy to want “someone” to be that change, so I decided that my previous experiences and love of learning lend well to what’s needed.
• What are your thoughts on the direction of the auditor’s office?
My vision for the auditor’s office is to build and maintain public trust, to have accurate financials, to have transparency and accuracy in elections, to understand and ensure that practices meet SDCL as it applies to elections and other areas, and to work with other offices in the county government building to serve the citizens of Yankton County.
• What are some of the issues that may be on the horizon that Yankton County residents may not necessarily be aware of?
I am not aware of any issues on the horizon, but if you know of something, please let me know.
• Additional thoughts?
I will close with three final thoughts:
1. My experiences, personality, education, work ethic, communication skills, and honesty and integrity make me the candidate worthy of your vote.
2. I am committed to serving the complete four-year term.
3. I look forward to serving as YOUR County Auditor, and if you have any questions, please feel free to contact me.
