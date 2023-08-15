INCIDENTS
• Police received a report Monday at 4:58 p.m. of an assault on E. 11th Street.
• Police received a report Monday at 4:58 p.m. of an assault on E. 11th Street.
• Police received a report Monday at 6:40 p.m. of a theft. An individual was apprehended for alleged shoplifting on Broadway Avenue.
• Police received a report Monday at 7:25 p.m. of domestic violence on Locust Street.
• Police received a report Monday at 8:10 p.m. about possible drug use on W. 30th Street.
• Police received a report Monday at 8:50 p.m. of a possible theft on Broadway Avenue.
• Police received a report Monday at 9:05 p.m. of a shoplifter caught on Broadway Avenue.
• Police received a report Monday at 9:44 p.m. of the criminal entry of a parked motor vehicle on W. 4th Street.
• Police received a report Monday at 9:58 p.m. of a dark gray sparkly wallet lost on Levee Street.
• Police received a report Tuesday at 10:01 a.m. of a sex crime in which a male was inappropriately touching and doing sexual acts to two juveniles on Mulberry Street.
• Police received a report Tuesday at 12:47 p.m. of a possible threat of harm or violence at an unspecified location.
CRIME STOPPERS
Anyone wishing to report anonymous information on unlawful activity in the City of Yankton or in Yankton County is encouraged to contact the Crime Stoppers tip line at 605-665-4440.
