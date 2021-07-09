• Tracey Kleinmeyer, 34, Yankton, was arrested Thursday on a probation hold.
• Michael Leclaire, 36, Springfield, was arrested Thursday on an unspecified warrant.
• Peterjon Colon, 26, Verdigre, Neb., was arrested Thursday on a warrant for failure to appear.
• Darrell Williams, 38, Yankton, was arrested Thursday on a warrant for unauthorized tampering with a motor vehicle and intentional damage to property.
• Jordan Reimers, 25, Yankton, was arrested Friday for obstructing an officer, jailer or firefighter; and possession of a controlled substance.
