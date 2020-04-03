100 Years Ago
Sunday, April 4, 1920
• No paper
75 Years Ago
Wednesday, April 4, 1945
• The official charter for the Yankton chapter of the Society for the Preservation and Encouragement of Barber Shop Quartet Singing in America, Incorporated, has arrived from the Society’s international office and will be presented at a meeting to be held Friday evening, April 6, at 8:00 o’clock in the “dug-out” room at the city hall.
• Saturday is another day for collection of tin and the Civilian Defense Council urges that residents of the city turn in every tin can they have salvaged since the last collection. Tin is a critical need of the armed forces and every citizen is urged to make a special effort to process and put in the Saturday collection every tin can available.
50 Years Ago
Saturday, April 4, 1970
• Eight concerts in three days are on the itinerary for the University of South Dakota’s 75-piece Symphonic Band, according to Ray DeVilbiss, Director of Bands at USD.
• Creighton University has decided to allow men and women students to visit each other’s dormitory rooms after all. Such privileges were cancelled last month after three weeks. Students sharply protested the action, at one point turning on all dorm water faucets to run up a water bill for the school.
25 Years Ago
Tuesday, April 4, 1995
• The tubby puffins and the crowd-pleasing penguins drew plenty of “oohs” and “aahs” during the official opening of the $16 million aquatic exhibit at Henry Doorly Zoo. About 10,700 people visited the zoo Saturday, with more than 14,000 coming on Sunday.
• Anglers caught 1.8 million walleye on the Missouri River in the Dakotas during 1994, a joint survey by state officials found. The survey also found that anglers spent 4.82 million hours of fishing on the river in 1994.
