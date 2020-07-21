Chairman Dan Klimisch of Yankton announces that the James River Water Development District awarded $79,960.98 in cost-sharing assistance at their recent regular Board of Directors meeting by way of telephone conference call on Thursday, July 9.
The District awarded $13,844.74 to the City of Tulare for costs related to their new water tower and pumphouse to provide reliable drinking water with a system that they are able to maintain and operate more efficiently.
The District awarded $21,660.75 to a landowner in Sweet Township in Hutchinson County to repair a dam which is located approximately 1 mile from the James River. This dam is at the top of a series of three dams with over 120 acres that run through this particular dam.
The District awarded $12,952.79 to a landowner in Foster Township in Hutchinson County to repair a dam which is located a couple hundred yards above Pony Creek which runs into the James River downstream that has over 1,200 acres of drainage.
The District awarded $17,197.20 to a landowner in Clayton South Township in Hutchinson County to repair a dam which is located 400 yards above the James River.
The District awarded $14,305.50 to a landowner in Molan Township in Hutchinson County to repair a dam that has over 4,000 acres of drainage.
For further information, contact the James River Water Development District office in Huron at 352-0600 or visit the website at www.jrwdd.com.
