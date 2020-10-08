BATH — Farm Credit Services of America (FCSAmerica) provided $4,310 to the South Dakota FFA Foundation to assist local FFA chapters experiencing financial challenges as a result of COVID-19. Social distancing requirements prevented many local FFA chapters from hosting the fund-raisers they depend on to support educational activities and trips. FCSAmerica’s contribution helped to fill some of the resulting funding gaps, allowing chapters to continue their programming for the benefit of students and their rural communities.
FFA chapters impacted by COVID-19 completed a grant application process through the South Dakota FFA Foundation.
The following FFA chapters will each receive a $500 FFA grant thanks to FCSAmerica: Andes Central, Chamberlain, Ethan, Harrisburg, Howard, Kadoka, Lemmon, Philip, and Webster/Waubay.
South Dakota FFA Foundation Executive Director Gerri Ann Eide said, “The pandemic has reinforced the importance of a safe, abundant food supply. Agriculture has not shut down during this pandemic and the need to educate our future workforce is more important than ever. Farm Credit Services of America has always been a strong supporter of the South Dakota FFA. We are so thankful they recognize the need to help local agriculture education programs and FFA chapters through this difficult time.”
The South Dakota FFA Foundation supports the interests of FFA members, creating awareness of agriculture careers, agri-business opportunities and the needs of a growing and diversified industry. We financially support leadership development for 8,000 South Dakota agriculture education students; support activities of 94 FFA chapters and their members; and reward FFA members and chapters for their successes.
